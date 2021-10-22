SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

