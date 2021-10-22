SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $291,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $508.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $341.80 and a 1-year high of $509.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

