SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.95

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 90607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $104,511,000.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

