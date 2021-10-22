Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00107972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.09 or 0.00448305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00014838 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00034888 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

