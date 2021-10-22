Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPXSF opened at $225.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $133.15 and a 12-month high of $225.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.