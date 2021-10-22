Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $5.98. Spire shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 909,306 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPIR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spire stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 866,045 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Spire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

