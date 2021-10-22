Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,497,000 after acquiring an additional 139,599 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRC opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

