Sportradar Group (SRAD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

SRAD stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 220,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,435. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

