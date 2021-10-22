Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.75.

SQ opened at $265.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 232.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,311 shares of company stock worth $75,429,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

