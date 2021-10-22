srnArt Gallery Tops One Day Volume of $822.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. srnArt Gallery has a total market cap of $128,399.81 and $822.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get srnArt Gallery alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.31 or 0.99822773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.87 or 0.06501184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021990 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade srnArt Gallery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase srnArt Gallery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for srnArt Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for srnArt Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.