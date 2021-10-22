SSI Investment Management LLC Buys 223,000 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 1.14% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 19,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

