SSI Investment Management LLC Buys 7,611 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.72. 80,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

