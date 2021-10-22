SSI Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,486,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,651,000 after buying an additional 117,332 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.65. 9,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,564. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

