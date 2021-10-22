SSI Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,052 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.64. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

