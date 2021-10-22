SSI Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,768,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,466. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

