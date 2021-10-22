SSI Investment Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.06. The stock had a trading volume of 408,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,001,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

