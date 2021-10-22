SSI Investment Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.