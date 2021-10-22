SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases 55,170 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

SSI Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,170 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,266,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

ELAT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 213,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.