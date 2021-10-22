SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases 68,982 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

