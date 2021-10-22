St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,465.71 ($19.15).

Several research firms recently issued reports on STJ. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,578.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,482.32. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

