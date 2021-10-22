Stacks Hits Market Capitalization of $2.88 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00003538 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $110.99 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,154,770 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.