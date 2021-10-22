Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Shares Down 1.8%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.22. 8,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.94%.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

