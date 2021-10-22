Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $12.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of SWK opened at $187.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.18. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

