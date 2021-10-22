Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.
Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $12.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
Shares of SWK opened at $187.94 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.18. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
