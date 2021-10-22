Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian raised their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.69.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.16. 262,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,472. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.77. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 39.67. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

