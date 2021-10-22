Star Group, L.P. Announces Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Star Group has raised its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $10.80 on Friday. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $427.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth $192,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Star Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Star Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

