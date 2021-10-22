Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SWEF stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 96.20 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 215,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,461. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 93.25.

Get Starwood European Real Estate Finance alerts:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.