State Street Corp Acquires 238,297 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.27% of Amgen worth $7,295,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,086,000 after buying an additional 244,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Amgen stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.47. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.