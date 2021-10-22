State Street Corp Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,145,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116,297 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.53% of The Home Depot worth $15,353,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $197,167,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

Shares of HD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $364.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

