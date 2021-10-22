State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,041,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.50% of Caterpillar worth $8,931,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.22. 64,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,645. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

