State Street Corp Buys 663,802 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. State Street Corp owned about 3.77% of Visa worth $17,176,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 70.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.28. The company had a trading volume of 88,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,111. The company has a market cap of $446.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

