State Street Corp Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned about 3.98% of Adobe worth $11,099,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $637.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

