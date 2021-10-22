State Street Corp Has $32.06 Billion Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.7% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.27% of Facebook worth $32,057,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $19.21 on Friday, hitting $322.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.99. The company has a market cap of $909.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

