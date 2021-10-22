State Street Corp Has $5.97 Billion Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,801,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 614,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.36% of Lowe’s Companies worth $5,974,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 197,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,504,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.76. 119,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,236. The company has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average is $198.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

