State Street Corp Has $7.47 Billion Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.99% of Accenture worth $7,466,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $37,557,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $350.76. The firm has a market cap of $223.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.