State Street Corp Has $8.86 Billion Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.24% of Walmart worth $8,856,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

