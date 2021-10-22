State Street Corp Has $9.74 Billion Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.5% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State Street Corp owned about 3.72% of Comcast worth $9,736,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 292,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 871,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 561,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,408,596. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

