State Street Corp Purchases 1,385,011 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.51% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $8,943,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,698.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,118,000 after purchasing an additional 479,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 202,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.