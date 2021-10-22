State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. State Street Corp owned 5.40% of Johnson & Johnson worth $23,400,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,519. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

