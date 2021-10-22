State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 87,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.61% of The Boeing worth $6,468,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in The Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in The Boeing by 94.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 340.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 308,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $77,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.05.

NYSE BA traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $213.38. The stock had a trading volume of 253,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,272. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

