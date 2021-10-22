State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,172,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568,477 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.8% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State Street Corp owned approximately 14.51% of Lockheed Martin worth $15,199,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.