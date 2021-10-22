State Street Corp Sells 237,004 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,351,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.35% of Target worth $8,787,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $256.68. The company had a trading volume of 105,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,362. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

