State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,694,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,644,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.6% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned about 7.11% of Morgan Stanley worth $11,891,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

MS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,785. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

