Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.0787 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $697.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003515 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00023777 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020365 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

