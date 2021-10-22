Step Finance Market Cap Reaches $3.69 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $10.38 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,788.58 or 1.00010105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.12 or 0.06502072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

