Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

