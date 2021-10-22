Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

