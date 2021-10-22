Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Sterling Construction worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRL opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

