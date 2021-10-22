Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 344.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

