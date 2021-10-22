Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,250 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

