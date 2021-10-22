Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 16,426 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after buying an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after buying an additional 785,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,295,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,072,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.